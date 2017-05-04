Coach has made a star-studded debut in Delhi, which is amazing because we don't have to travel abroad anymore to get our hands on this luxury. What makes Coach so cool is its rich heritage rooted in what's most important - quality and craftsmanship. Here you'll find the ease and sophistication of New York style, a unique heritage and roots of classic luxury.
Coach Is Now In Delhi: Here's Why You Should Go
Accessories
- Upwards: ₹ 15000
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
The fact that the collection updates and launches first in foreign countries and later comes to Delhi can be a put off.
What's My Pro Tip?
Always take with you, a reference image or inspiration of bags, shoes and accessories. For I promise, you're bound to get so confused because everything is Just. So. Perfect.
Anything Else?
They have an awesome line of jewellery, bags, eyewear, as well as comfortable and party wear.
