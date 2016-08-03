Tucked away in the busy INA market, Kerala Hotel is a gem that needs to be bookmarked for great coastal flavours, including stellar prawn and chicken biryani.
Head To Kerala Hotel In INA For An Amazing Coastal Lunch
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: INA
Prawn Curry, Chicken Biryani
Tea, Coffee
Despite being extremely crowded during lunch hours, this place always serves your meal within minutes, and it is all prepared fresh.
This place bears an uncanny resemblance to a joint in Munnar by the same name. It isn’t big on space and the seating isn’t the most comfortable, but once you take a bite of their delicious food everything just seems better. One does feel like they are chilling in some local Kerala joint as the restaurant has a lot of Keralite patrons, and occasional Carnatic music can be heard there too.
Malabar Winning
This place has a penchant for seducing you with its coastal flavours—something hard to find in the heart of north India. We’ve tried almost everything the menu has to offer, and almost all of it impresses.
Our favourites {and soon to be your favourites, hopefully} are the Prawn Curry, Chicken Biryani {definitely not the same as our local biryanis}, and Mutton Stew. These dishes stand out for their distinct flavours and substantial portions {you can always ask for a little extra curry, too}.
So, We’re Thinking…
This place is a must try for those who love coastal food and don’t mind cramped spaces. A few dishes are not mentioned on the menu but are available if you ask for them, IYKWIM.
Where: 211-A, Mohan Singh Market, INA Market
Price: INR 400 for two {approx.}
Timings: 8.30am – 10pm
Contact: +91 9810549978, +91 9891643087
Photos: Sarang Gupta/LBB
