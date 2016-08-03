Head To Kerala Hotel In INA For An Amazing Coastal Lunch

This place has a penchant for seducing you with its coastal flavours—something hard to find in the heart of north India. We’ve tried almost everything the menu has to offer, and almost all of it impresses.

Our favourites {and soon to be your favourites, hopefully} are the Prawn Curry, Chicken Biryani {definitely not the same as our local biryanis}, and Mutton Stew. These dishes stand out for their distinct flavours and substantial portions {you can always ask for a little extra curry, too}.