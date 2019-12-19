This restaurant in Baani Square brings us seafood from India’s coastline, and other regional specialties {including meat and veg options} from all our favourite sea-hugging states.
Coastal Reef In Gurgaon Reels Us In With Superb Fare
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
Chow Down
Malabar Fish Curry and the Kothmera Prawns, made with fresh-grounded green chilli, ginger, coriander and curry leaves and on request to the chef.
Sip On
Their specialty buttermilk, or South Indian filter coffee
Winning For
Giving Gurgaonwallas the luxury of eating a de-shelled Travancore Crab Thoran in land-locked NCR
The State Of Affairs
We have to say that the coastal states have some of the best culinary tricks up their sleeves. Kerala’s curries, Andhra heat, Bengali sharpness and Goan tanginess are all on Coastal Reef’s menu, along with dishes from Tamil Nadu and the Konkan.
Think soups, curries, stir-frys, roasts…the works.
About The Fish In The Sea
Seafood is sourced from a vendor who supplies a fresh stock of fish, prawns, crabs and squid every second day to the restaurant; none of it comes from frozen or packaged sources.
Do keep in mind that while they do offer home delivery, Pomfret is only served in the restaurant because it tends to get less yum when it journeys to its home-delivery destination.
Sounds A Bit Fishy?
Well, there’s a solid selection of other meat curries too, like Nilgiri Mutton and Coorgi Chicken Curry. We tried some of the veggie dishes – both the Vegetable Chettinad and the Nellore Mushrooms had the taste from down south done impeccably.
Best mopped up with appams or a Malabar Parotta or two.
