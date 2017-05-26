Cocktail Pitchers Start At INR 399 At This Local Bar

If you stay in South Delhi, chances are you spend a pretty major chunk of your week bar-hopping across town.

For your next alcoholic escapade, we chanced upon this gem of a deal at The Colony Bistro in Amar Colony. First of all, they do happy hours all day long. Secondly, they have pitchers of mojitos, sangria and LIIT starting as low as INR 399 plus taxes {this will get you a pitcher of Cuba Libre}.

They also do some neat liquor packs. Think Blender’s Pride + Kingfisher + Bacardi + Old Monk + Smirnoff + Juice and a soft drink for INR 666 {plus taxes}. You can upgrade to better liquors at additional costs, of course.

We say, head here with your entire gang to really get the most out of their deals.