Get Cocktails That'll Knock Your Socks Off At PDA

The drinks are the hero of PDA. Given its a collaboration between Italian dynamite DIVA {for food} and PCO {for drinks}, the best of both worlds come together at PDA. I ordered the Flirting Collins - a cocktail of gin, red wine syrup - which is an ideal summer drink. For mains, I went for a grilled chicken which was good. The menu has the usual DIVA wonders, including pastas, pizzas {which really are the best}, salads and off-the-grill salmon, prawns and chicken. The vibe of PDA is what I like the most - informal, but sophisticated.