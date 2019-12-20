It's a little dead during weekdays, so head here for date night, or on an evening out with friends.
Get Cocktails That'll Knock Your Socks Off At PDA
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash
Great For
Pro-tip
What could be better?
If I had to be super picky, I'd say I think the menu and drinks are mismatched. Don't get me wrong - the food is phenomenal, and the drinks are a treat. Not sure how they come together though.
I liked
The drinks are the hero of PDA. Given its a collaboration between Italian dynamite DIVA {for food} and PCO {for drinks}, the best of both worlds come together at PDA. I ordered the Flirting Collins - a cocktail of gin, red wine syrup - which is an ideal summer drink. For mains, I went for a grilled chicken which was good. The menu has the usual DIVA wonders, including pastas, pizzas {which really are the best}, salads and off-the-grill salmon, prawns and chicken. The vibe of PDA is what I like the most - informal, but sophisticated.
More Info
PCO meets DIVA so the food and drinks will set you back a fair bit. So keep this for a nice night out with your plus one, or some friends. I prefer the seating on the ground floor.
