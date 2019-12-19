Want To Cook Simple & Healthy Like Mum? Relive The Memory Lane With These Coco Soul Virgin Coconut Oils!

Don’t y’all agree how certain flavours trigger those happy memories? We’re thinking about the fresh aroma and taste of those freshly picked tomatoes or recently grounded masalas for those spicy curries that add a special zing. Or even the daily stirred and hand-squeezed summery fresh juices all through our childhood. Oh, how pampered we felt all those days compared to the quick ready-to-eats we indulge nowadays!

While the sacred home gardens and freshly plucked ingredients may seem like a distant dream now, make your dishes all healthy and lively using pure, natural products made with natural and pure ingredients. We’re totally digging Coco Soul’s Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oils that not only have light, natural aroma and flavour, but also come with amazing health benefits. Coconut afterall is a superfood we swear by! Whether it’s Avial or Bisi Bele Bath or even something that’s as simple as Appam, base your preps on this one and you’ll be in for a delight.