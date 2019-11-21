Coconut Lover? Then Head To Sanadige For Amazing South Indian Dishes With Coconut!

Sanadige means Brass lamp in Tulu and just like the lamp brings light in a dark the same way this place has made me a part of it and lightened me with the rich and amazing food and service. They have indoor and rooftop seating arrangements and both are amazing in their aspect. They have a lift as well. I had an amazing time here and would love to share my experience in terms of food, ambience and service. Starting with food: As soon as you sit they bring you rice crackers and Sanadige Kaju which were so addictive. I loved it a lot. Then we had ordered - Kokum drink - Sol Kadi - Nice colour and burnt garlic to garnish - Sambharam - this reminded me of one of my mother's dishes. These were too yummy and it's known to increase the appetite. Then for appetizers, we had ordered a variety of food - - Prawn butter pepper garlic - This was buttery and the prawns were cooked perfectly. - Anjal Tawa fry - This was a beautiful fish and it was crunchy and yummy. Loved the flavours. - Stuffed Kurle - this was my first time with the crabs and I must say that it was yummy. It was topped with cheese. They are celebrating the crab festival so this was one of their recommendations and so we went for this option. - Chicken ghee roast - This was different to the taste palate as you get to taste a lot of ghee and with chicken that still makes me crave for it. - Mushroom Varuval - well prepared. For the main course, we had - - An assortment of bread from Sanadige which had appam, neer dosa, moode(dal composition is more in this), pundi and so on. This was perfect. - Mangalorean mutton curry- I don't have that much mutton but this one made go for the second serving. - Malabar stew- This was also similar to one of the dishes that my mother makes at home. Coconut base and veggies were a blast. - Kadle basale curry - This is the delicious chickpea curry - coconut rice - The presentation was too good and the taste was different and yummy. Dessert: Elaneer payasam - if you are around this place or going to Sanadige then you must have this. I was awestruck by the flavours and the texture. It had perfect sweetness and freshness. Loved it a lot. In the end, I was in a food coma and its a must-visit place for people who love coconut and seafood. Special thanks to the Restaurant Manager, Chef Sukesh and the staffs who always had a smile on their face and their hospitality was too good. For every query related to the dish they had answers to that and they recommended us amazing dishes. In no time-space got filled by people. Its like people come and go frequently. The location is basically in the Malcha Marg. You would love the place with its interiors.