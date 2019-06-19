The Best Place To Catch Up With Friends Over A Cup Of Coffee!

Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.3
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Galleria Market, 2nd Floor, R-1, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

View 6 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I went to Blue Tokai for the first time today after hearing so much about its awesome coffee. Let me tell you I was not disappointed at all. The moment I entered the coffee shop the aroma of freshly brewed coffee hit me. I chose the flat white which was really strong and aromatic. To go with it I chose a dark chocolate sea salt cruffin which was mouth smacking and really made my day! Overall the staff was courteous and the vibe of the place was perfect for a casual date or catch up with friends. Nothing like a steamy cup of coffee on a rainy day😎😍☕🍫🍰

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Other Outlets

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Saket, New Delhi
4.4

Khasra 258, Lane 3, Westend Marg, Said Ul Ajaib, Saket, New Delhi

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.3

A-15A Front, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.4

PVR Priya Complex , Shop 5, , Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Sushant Lok, Gurgaon

D-173, Sushant Lok 1, Sector 43, Gurgaon

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Gurugram, Haryana
4.5

Platina Tower, Opp. The Bristol Hotel, MG Road, Sector 28, Gurgaon

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Noida, Uttar Pradesh
4.3

126, Diagonally Opp. Paytm Office, B Block, Sector 5, Noida

