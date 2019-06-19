The Best Place To Catch Up With Friends Over A Cup Of Coffee!

I went to Blue Tokai for the first time today after hearing so much about its awesome coffee. Let me tell you I was not disappointed at all. The moment I entered the coffee shop the aroma of freshly brewed coffee hit me. I chose the flat white which was really strong and aromatic. To go with it I chose a dark chocolate sea salt cruffin which was mouth smacking and really made my day! Overall the staff was courteous and the vibe of the place was perfect for a casual date or catch up with friends. Nothing like a steamy cup of coffee on a rainy day😎😍☕🍫🍰