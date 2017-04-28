Coffee, Cake And Cookies At Landour Bakehouse

Bakeries

Landour Bakehouse

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 152, Sisters Bazaar, Cantonment Landour, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Landour Bakehouse is a pretty bakery in the Sister's Bazaar, Landour. The decor reminds you of an old British eatery. You can sit here all day long reading a book, sipping on hot coffee or just looking at all the mountains outside the window. They have a variety of baked goods to choose from. I love their cinnamon roll with a cup of hot chocolate.

What Could Be Better?

Everything is just perfect here!

What's My Pro Tip

Come here early and get a table right next to the window to have that perfect view.

Anything Else

You can buy hot chocolate mix, cookies and some stick jaws for your friends and fam back home.

