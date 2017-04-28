Landour Bakehouse is a pretty bakery in the Sister's Bazaar, Landour. The decor reminds you of an old British eatery. You can sit here all day long reading a book, sipping on hot coffee or just looking at all the mountains outside the window. They have a variety of baked goods to choose from. I love their cinnamon roll with a cup of hot chocolate.
Coffee, Cake And Cookies At Landour Bakehouse
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
Everything is just perfect here!
What's My Pro Tip
Come here early and get a table right next to the window to have that perfect view.
Anything Else
You can buy hot chocolate mix, cookies and some stick jaws for your friends and fam back home.
