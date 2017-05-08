I found this amazing brand called the 'Sleepy Owl' which home delivers fresh cold brew coffee. The coffee is super tasty and aromatic. This has to be a revolution of sorts in the world of coffee lovers.
Coffee Cravings? Sleepy Owl Could Be Your Bae!
Food Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 300
- Available Online
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
You can actually try some kick-ass cocktails with this coffee. For example - The Cold Brew Martini - Add 60ml Cold brew coffee to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and add 60ml of Vodka . Shake well , pour and enjoy.
Anything Else?
You just have to log in to their website and place your order. They would deliver a fresh batch within 24 hours! Usually one batch can make up to 12 glasses and stays fresh for over a month.
Also On Sleepy Owl Coffee
Food Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 300
- Available Online
Comments (0)