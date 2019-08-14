Good Food, Subtle Music & Lots Of Books At Illiterati

Located en route to McLeod Ganj is a quaint place called Illiterati. It is known for its good food, subtle music, and lots of books to read. The cafe is filled with rustic furniture, colourful sofas and carpets fused with a hint of Tibetan culture. If you feel musical, you can pick up any instrument lying around to play. The best feature of this place is the cozy outdoor area where you can sit and enjoy the breathtaking view of the Dauladhar Ranges. The place is super cute during evenings with twinkle lights and good music.