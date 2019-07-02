Coffee With A View only At Himalayan Java Coffee

Himalayan Java Coffee started in 1999 as the first speciality coffee shop in Nepal. They specialize in handcrafted coffee and bakery items. Over the years they have expanded into an international Franchising Nepalese Coffee brand with over 30 outlets around the world. It is a must visit coffee joint for locals, tourists and coffee lovers. The feel and vibe of this coffee joint will make you fall in love with. It's super cosy and the wooden furniture and bench just create the perfect ambience to sip on a cup of coffee or a quiet corner to work from. They serve varieties of coffees and have bakery items such as muffins and pastries to choose from. They also serve a full menu which has breakfast and good lunch options as well. They serve sandwiches, salads, pasta and paninis etc. They also have Barista and Bakery, training classes. For more details, you can check their website.