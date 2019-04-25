Places To Hit Up For Your Cold Coffee Fix

One of the best coffee guys in town, Blue Tokai offers a wide range of coffees in different flavours {like chilli, sea salt and coconut}. However, they keep it simple with their cold blends; try the iced latte or the cold brew for a strong caffeine kick.

PS: If you’re located within six kilometres of the roastery, you can now have your coffee delivered to you, too!

What To Order: Iced Latte, Nitro Coffee