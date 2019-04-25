This used to be a household favourite, often made in those plastic shakers we’d get, mostly free, with our coffee powder. The scene might look a tad bit different now that we know our affogatos from our frappuccinos. Here’s LBB’s guide to getting the best of cold coffee in Delhi and all their different avatars.
Places To Hit Up For Your Cold Coffee Fix
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
One of the best coffee guys in town, Blue Tokai offers a wide range of coffees in different flavours {like chilli, sea salt and coconut}. However, they keep it simple with their cold blends; try the iced latte or the cold brew for a strong caffeine kick.
PS: If you’re located within six kilometres of the roastery, you can now have your coffee delivered to you, too!
What To Order: Iced Latte, Nitro Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Bamboo Boat
Bamboo Boat does a fresh brew cold coffee which is in equal parts strong and delicious. The only thing we’d complain about is perhaps the size of the bottle. Do pair this with the Pina Colada cake.
What To Order: Vietnamese Cold Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Shake Square
Small, reasonable and best reserved for a quick coffee and snack break, Shake Square is the best place for a student to get their fix.
What To Order: Irish Cold Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Starbucks
This is coffee heaven for some. Choose from a range of flavours, sizes and combinations to get a glass of exactly what you want. Want to experiment? Check out our list of what to order depending on your mood here.
What To Order: Iced Vanilla Latte, Espresso Frappuccino
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Sibang Bakery
We’ve tried a few of the iced coffee creations at our favourite Korean bakery, and it’s probably the coffee bean that makes all of them so very good. Served in glasses fit for ice cream sundaes, it’s coffee with ze bang!
What To Order: Cold Coffee with Ice Cream
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Café Wanderlust
As the name suggests, this café is inspired by all things travel, and some of their prized ingredients come from faraway lands. The coffee; from Karnataka.
What To Order: Wanderlust Special Chilled Cold Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Di Ghent Cafe
From Korea, off we go to Belgium, and to another hot favourite of Gurgaon that tends to often do things right. Without the icy slush, the iced café latte is great for those who are serious about their coffee in every weather.
What To Order: Iced Cafe Latte
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Bizibean
The folks at Bizibean simply love their coffee, and set out on a search to find the perfect bean. They’re spreading the joy with their reasonable but quite complex coffee notes, which stand out even in their simple Classic Frappe.
What To Order: Iced Mint Mocha
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Sakley's - The Mountain Cafe
This Nainital import is always a delight to visit, with its wooden interiors and charming staff. We have a soft corner for their cold coffee, which has always given us that instant kick to get going.
What To Order: Kimberely Cold Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Café Lota
This quaint little café makes its coffee the south Indian filter way, so it’s strong, flavoursome and chilled—the perfect summer companion.
What To Order: Cold Kaapi
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Cafe 6
This tiny cafe whips up a homestyle cold coffee, customised according to your preferences {strong, light, less sugar, sugar free}, and available in a selection of flavours.
What To Order: Irish Cold Coffee, Hazelnut Cold Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Depaul's
Depaul’s comes with a legendary status, and woos with its sheer variety and cute plastic bottles. Available in a bunch of flavours, it remains our go-to place whenever we’re in dire need of a caffeine kick, even after all these years.
What To Order: Roast Almond Cold Coffee, Vanilla Cold Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Big Yellow Door
This one’s popular amidst the college crowd, and is always buzzing with activity. Whenever you’re in the area next, we suggest you drop in for a dose of caffeine.
What To Order: Cold Coffee with ice cream, Iced Mocha
Triveni Terrace Café
One of our favourites for when Delhi is blessing us with the “awesome” weather, Triveni serves a mean cold coffee in a tall glass.
What To Order: Cold Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 400
SodaBottleOpenerWala
You have indulged in their fabulous Berry Pulao, Prawn Kolmi and Dhansak, but have you tried their cold coffee yet? It’s delish. The next time you’re dining there, we suggest you order Mrs SodaBottleOpenerWala’s coffee for sure!
What To Order: Mrs SodaBottleOpenerWala’s Cold Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 4200
Cafe Turtle
This one’s for all you voracious readers; pick up a good book, order a chilled coffee, and you’re all set for a comfy afternoon.
What to order: Café Turtle Cold Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Indian Coffee House
We’ve all heard of, and perhaps visited, this spot. It’s an iconic part of the city, and with good reason; it’s warm, welcoming, and easy on the pocket.
What To Order: Cold Cream Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Keventers
One of the oldest and most iconic spot for a milkshake, Keventers also does a fabulous cold coffee, high on taste and in presentation- we love that we get to take the glass bottle home.
What To Order: Cold Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Rose Cafe
A glass of cold coffee at this beautiful café in Said-ul-ajab is just what the doctor ordered on a hot summer’s day. Don’t be fooled, this icy drink looks deceptively simple but hits all the right spots. Pair it with the fluffy pancakes that Rose Café makes so well.
What To Order: Cold Coffee with a splash of hazelnut flavour {they also have chocolate, vanilla and caramel}
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Sleepy Owl Cold Brew
In addition to enjoying Sleepy Owl’s cold-brew coffee at various cafés across Delhi and Gurgaon, you can also have a box delivered to your doorstep. Four easy-peasy recipes are printed on the box so you can make yourself a delicious glass of cold coffee.
What To Make: Vietnamese Iced Coffee {you need condensed milk for this}
Fat Butterfly Bakery & Cafe
Our new favourite place in Baani Square, Fat Butterfly has amazing Apple Pie shakes but, on days you’re craving that caffeine, you can’t go wrong with their cold coffee. Everything is prepared with care, and lots of love, at this café – cold coffee included. For the less conventional coffee drinkers, there’s a whopping Coffee Oreo Chocolate Shake as well.
What To Order: Cold Coffee with a sprinkling of cinnamon
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Comments (0)