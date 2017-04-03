Cold Coffee Lovers, Try The Strong And Perfect Cold Kaapi From Cafe Lota

I'm not really a coffee or tea person. So whenever I visit a cafe, I find myself ordering a cold coffee. Yes, I do come across as unsophisticated as compared to the double-shot-espresso people around me, but what the heck. But, very few places get a cold coffee right. Most make it very sweet or with no froth at all. The Cold Kaapi at Cafe Lota is the best version I've found in town. They add a shot of filter coffee to it, creating a great balance of bitter and sweet.