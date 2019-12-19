Collarfolk Makes It Possible To Take A Vacation With Your Dog Anywhere

If your ideal vacation involves running along the shoreline with your pooch or trekking up the Himalayas with him/her leading the way, Collarfolk's got your back. They offer customised getaways to the beach or the mountains, with your best friend. With over 20 pet-friendly homestays all across the country, you can take your pick from a plethora of campsites, wilderness retreats, lodges, comfy homestays and luxury homes complete with silverware, spas and siestas. If you’re not up to making the drive to your selected destination, you can ask the Collarfolk folk to arrange your train travel as well.