If going away while your pet stays home, missing you all the while, sends you on a guilt trip rather than a relaxing vacay, get in touch with Collarfolk – they’ll plan out a holiday that includes your pet in every way.
Collarfolk Makes It Possible To Take A Vacation With Your Dog Anywhere
Great For
Vacations with your dog, pet-friendly homestays.
What Makes It Awesome
If your ideal vacation involves running along the shoreline with your pooch or trekking up the Himalayas with him/her leading the way, Collarfolk's got your back. They offer customised getaways to the beach or the mountains, with your best friend. With over 20 pet-friendly homestays all across the country, you can take your pick from a plethora of campsites, wilderness retreats, lodges, comfy homestays and luxury homes complete with silverware, spas and siestas. If you’re not up to making the drive to your selected destination, you can ask the Collarfolk folk to arrange your train travel as well.
What Could Be Better
They also offer pet-friendly cab services, but only within NCR for now.
Pro Tip
In addition to planning your trip A-Z, Collarfolk also gets you in touch with day-boarding facilities, grooming services and veterinary services close to you.
