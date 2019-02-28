Colourful And Quirky Merchandise At This Store In Galleria Market Gurgaon

A Chumbak Store is like a beacon light beckoning you from afar. The colourful facade and window display is a sure shot crowd puller. Walking through Galleria Market Gurgaon, I was pleasantly surprised to see the newly opened Chumbak Store ( actually not so new ) I just happened to go there after a long time. Colours have an instant mood-enhancing effect on me and I can't resist succumbing to it, so I step in with a big smile of anticipation, and I'm not at all disappointed. Shelves overflowing with the most colourful, quirky and eye-catching merchandise vie for my attention. Planters, mugs and glasses with bright patterns, bags, pouches, crockery, phone covers, keychains, fridge magnets, diaries and notebooks, shoes and sandals, clothing, boxes and trays, I can keep going on and on. The variety is mindboggling, and every time I go there, they have something new. That's what I love about them. They have the ability to surprise you with a new range of products every once in a while, and that is their USP. The explosion of colours is another thing which keeps them right on top, giving their stores a sense of energy and zest seldom seen elsewhere There is something for everyone here young and old!