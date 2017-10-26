IDAM is a contemporary textile brand from Delhi making rugs, cushion covers and bed sheets which play with patterns, tassles and prints to fulfill all our home décor checklists.
#LBBPicks: Colourful Dhurries By IDAM To Liven Up Our Floors
Stitched With Love
The meaning of the word IDAM is here and right now, which is what this brand by Nayanika Bhatla and Gazal Bawa, focuses on along with weaving it together with traditional techniques.
What’s interesting about them is that they usually hand-draw and hand-paint their patterns {we hear that they also just splash paint on to paper to come up with their prints}, which they then convert to the digital form before it makes its way to our homes.
What We Like
We can imagine propping ourselves up with a good book on these colourful dhurries{rugs} that are based on folk tribal prints, yet have a cute and modern spin on it.
We’re also loving some of the simpler line-drawing achromatic prints, such as their grid bed cover which would go well with the some of the simple pop colour cushion covers they too offer. Tie and dye still gets us as excited as it did when we were younger, and so we’re digging the blues and the whites in the Bind & Fold collection.
What Next?
To go with their much-loved dhurries, they do make pair-along cushion covers too. Another concept is IDAMKnits which is their initiative toward sustainable and comfortable design, by using surplus jersey fabrics that are left from the export industry to create more bed linen and lifestyle products.
Where: You can order IDAM products here, free delivery all across India on orders over INR 500
Price: Dhurries begin at INR 2,300, cushion covers begin at INR 750
