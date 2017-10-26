LBBPicks: Colourful Dhurries By IDAM To Liven Up Our Floors

The meaning of the word IDAM is here and right now, which is what this brand by Nayanika Bhatla and Gazal Bawa, focuses on along with weaving it together with traditional techniques.

What’s interesting about them is that they usually hand-draw and hand-paint their patterns {we hear that they also just splash paint on to paper to come up with their prints}, which they then convert to the digital form before it makes its way to our homes.