Two product Gomaads & Idam design studios came together and created a range of home decor products, IDAM x GOMAADS, showcasing the perfect amalgamation of concrete and prints. Be it trays, lighting or lifestyle accessories, each product is unique. It’s ideal for your statement pieces and gifts for the upcoming festive season.
Concrete & Textiles: A Range Of Exclusive Home Decor Products!
Home Décor Stores
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Since it’s a collaboration, it’s a limited edition with around 20 designs.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
