The stylist named Deepak was really good, knows what he is doing and does show you the best. Just leave everything up to him and you won't be disappointed after the blow dry. He also helped me gain self-confidence by encouraging me. I felt better from the outer and inner side. Simply a good haircut can bring so many changes in you positively, that I felt. Would highly recommend people to drop by Toni & Guy Gk2!
Confused On How To Cut & Style Your Hair?Toni & Guy In GK-2 Is Your Destination
Salons
- Upwards: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash
I felt it wasn't pocket-friendly for a middle-class person, but it's worth it. You will forget the cost after you get through those beautiful compliments.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
