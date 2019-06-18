Confused On How To Cut & Style Your Hair?Toni & Guy In GK-2 Is Your Destination

Salons

Toni & Guy

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M-11, 1st & 2nd Floor, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The stylist named Deepak was really good, knows what he is doing and does show you the best. Just leave everything up to him and you won't be disappointed after the blow dry. He also helped me gain self-confidence by encouraging me. I felt better from the outer and inner side. Simply a good haircut can bring so many changes in you positively, that I felt. Would highly recommend people to drop by Toni & Guy Gk2!

What Could Be Better?

I felt it wasn't pocket-friendly for a middle-class person, but it's worth it. You will forget the cost after you get through those beautiful compliments.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Other Outlets

Toni & Guy

Sector 41, Noida
4.0

Studio 9, B-Block Market, Sector 41, Noida

Toni & Guy

Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi
4.2

4, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh Extension, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Model Town 2, New Delhi
3.5

B-3, 3rd Floor, Model Town, Phase-2, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Green Park, New Delhi
3.9

S-5, 1st Floor, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.2

D-11, 1st Floor, D Block Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Saket, New Delhi
4.0

J-216, Ground Floor, Saket, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

DLF Phase - 4, delhi
4.1

227, 2nd Floor, Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Toni & Guy

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
3.8

M-62, 1st Floor, Above Zenica Apple Showroom, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

