You Connaught Miss These Bars, Lounges & Eateries In CP

Vintage decor, plush leather couches and gentlemen in stylish tuxedos; Teddy Boy is almost like a doorway to the bygone Edwardian era, though their food is all about Indian tadka.

Choose from dishes like Kasundi Chicken Skewers, Prawn Schezwan and Keema Patties. Vegetarians can munch on the Stuffed Tandoori Paneer. Also worth trying is their Chocolate Golgappa.