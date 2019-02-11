Cook, Bond And Eat With Tastesutra's Experiential Cooking Sessions

Tastesutra, located in Lajpat Nagar brings you some amazing experiential cooking sessions which you can attend with your friends and family, bond while cooking and enjoy the hearty meals cooked by you. This is a one of a kind experience in Delhi hosted by Founder, Anchal Bhalla. The cooking experience ranges to different cuisines with guests cooking 5-course meals. Tastesutra does cooking experiences with a tour of the market nearby where you can purchase your own ingredients which will give you a better understanding of what you'll be cooking. These sessions are not be confused with cooking classes because these are not cooking classes. You can book these sessions at Tastesutra with your friends, family, colleagues. All the ingredients used here are organic and some of them are homegrown and fresh. It is a highly recommended experience for everyone.