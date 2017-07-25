Indian, Mexican & Cakes: Learn Everything You Need To At These Cooking Classes

Our favourite CAARA Cafe has just launched The Cookery School at their base kitchen in Saket {near Saket metro station} wherein students can sign up for four informative yet fun courses like – Le Petit Chef {for kids}, Staff Classes, Entertaining at Home and Health & Wellness. The Health & Wellness course is a series of four classes that’ll help students learn more about detox & superfoods, cook wheat-free, sugar free food with Michelle Kalsi, Founder of Georgia Dakota and also includes a session on cooking with Ayurvedic ingredients, among other things.

Book their upcoming Health & Wellness classes in August here.