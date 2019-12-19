Cement is suddenly fashionable in textures and design. I stumbled upon the brand Craft Beton at an exhibition at the Habitat, and then again at their store at Baaya in Bombay. What's cool is that the international and Indian artists have handcrafted each product and given them an amazing identity. Loved their book ends which also has an in-depth underlying story of expanding one’s mind. It's best to buy online, and the delivery comes in a lovely signature crate (I have restored mine).
Own Cool Contemporary Artisanal Cement Items From Craft Beton
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Wait for a minimum time of two weeks for the order to arrive, as each piece is handcrafted.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 3,000+
