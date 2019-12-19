Own Cool Contemporary Artisanal Cement Items From Craft Beton

Cement is suddenly fashionable in textures and design. I stumbled upon the brand Craft Beton at an exhibition at the Habitat, and then again at their store at Baaya in Bombay. What's cool is that the international and Indian artists have handcrafted each product and given them an amazing identity. Loved their book ends which also has an in-depth underlying story of expanding one’s mind. It's best to buy online, and the delivery comes in a lovely signature crate (I have restored mine).