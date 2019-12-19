Corbett River Creek - Luxury Resorts In Jim Corbett is located on the banks of Ramganga river and there is a small hill creek also, surrounded by mountains and thick forest of Sal and Semal trees. Basically, this location is full of nature and "Marchula" is one of the best areas in Jim Corbett in terms of greenery and wildlife. Apart from this, the resort offers you many activities like swimming pool, Spa (Steam & Sauna) and recreational facilities like Indoor & Outdoor games.
Corbett River Creek - An Offbeat Experience In Jim Corbett
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Guys, be mind that there is network problem so you have to go somewhere outside your room for better network. But this is common problem because that is a pure wildlife destination (away from the city life).
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
