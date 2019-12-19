Curtains, Quilts Or Suits: Get All Things Block Printed From This Gurgaon Home

We came across a not-so-active Facebook page called Cotton Chaos and decided to make a trip to Gurgaon to check out their stuff. Things we did not expect: That Cotton Chaos was run out of Madhu's home; What we thought was a sweet little venture is actually a four year old business with a warehouse in Panipat getting orders from across India (South India's one of their big markets) and that a block print paradise does exist... in Gurgaon (and on a side note, our love for block printed curtains, particularly the coconut tree ones)!

Inside Madhu's home, we were directed to a room filled with neatly stacked bundles of white-coloured fabrics (starting at 260/metre), dohars rolled in plastic cases (starting at INR 2,800) and cupboards full of colourful dupattas. Quilts (INR 4,000), double bed sheets (INR 1,800), table linen sets with mats, napkins, runners, dinner and cocktail sheets (for 6 people, INR 3,400) are some of the other things they offer.

All of Cotton Chaos' products are block-printed by hand, made with organic vegetable dyes and come in pure cotton/mulmul or silk variants. For winter, they stock up on thicker cotton fabrics in dark colours - all block-printed, of course.

While white-on-print home linens is what Cotton Chaos does best, their shaadi-type dupattas and kurtas (INR 1,800) in bright pinks and oranges are worth a look too.