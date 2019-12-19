Plan Your Date Night With Some Sangria & Good Food At Beach N Brew

If you a looking for a vacation but don't have much time then we got you covered by this beautiful boat themed cafe & brewery, Beach N Brew in Chandigarh. Right from the entrance till the end you will find endless pretty spots for your Instagram feed. Their entrance starts from a trippy Goan vibe leading you towards a huge boat sailing in water to the beachside beautiful seating. This place is all about happy vibe & it literally gave me a sense of joy which no other place in Chandigarh did. You can go here on a date night and can enjoy along the side of the river with some sangria & good food. Also, the staff here is so warm that you'll feel everything right about this place.✨