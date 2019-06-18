Country Collection In HKV Surely Doesn't Disappoint

At the entrance of HKV, in the little lane on the right, just after Ogaan, is a little shop called Country Collection. After exploring all the artefacts and furniture, you realise it is not so little. Down the stairs, the collection is vast and spans down a long room of vintage craftsmanship in the form of a funky lamp made from an old compressor, bronze statues that double as doorknobs, carved chairs shaped like a horse, wooden and brass window ornaments that would delight any decorative space. At the end of the room, 2 craftsmen sat and polished pieces they had just worked on. The man who runs the place, Sunil, is also a healer and he took time to show the vast collection of singing bowls and spoke of the benefits of sound healing. With their 50% off on everything, I came away from this shop with many precious items and my wallet was not unhappy at all. And we don't really get to say that often.
