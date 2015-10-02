Courses for Working Professionals to Take

If you’ve been intending to get that MBA degree, but can’t find it in your heart to leave your job yet, you’re in luck. Designed specifically for working professionals, this part-time PGDM course at Fore School of Management lets you get the best of both worlds. Apart from the diploma, they also offer super specialisations like Certification in Six Sigma and Certification in Project Management. Best part? They let you complete this three-year programme over a span of five years, and also take in your request to re-appear for an exam if you’ve missed it due to an inconvenience {like those pesky meetings.}

Fee: INR 4,05, 000 {payable in nine equal instalments}