Couture Lovers, Rejoice! India's First Ever Ralph Lauren Store Is Here

One of the world's most iconic luxury brands, Ralph Lauren, finally has a decadent two-floor store in New Delhi's Chanakya mall; the first ever in the country. A sprawling set-u, you'll find their men's, women's and runway collection ready for perusal. You'll find the top floor of the store laid out with their signature solid-hued, preppy menswear line—think military-inspired jackets, bold, striped sweatshirts, classic plaids and dark, tailored blazers. The lower floor is a fashion aficionado's fantasy come to life—particularly the runway section, from its sequinned, sheath dresses designed to pop on a social feed or icy, ethereal gowns that trail like floor like fairy dust. Their prêt is sharp, tailored and gorgeous—from their structured, neutral-hued jackets to their shimmery metallic parkas, and naturally, their buttery leather bags and boots—you'll most definitely feel a desire to splurge.