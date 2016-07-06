4 Styles From Cover Story We Can't Wait To Add To Our Wardrobe

A brand new option for shopaholics, Cover Story has brought together some really cool apparel and accessories perfect for the modern contemporary Indian woman. Opening at the DLF Mall of India, Cover Story aims to be a new-age fast-fashion brand by Future Style Lab {a subsidiary of Future Group} by effortlessly blending elegance with style in all their designs. Their existing collection has some classy pieces, and they’ve already made their way into our wish list.

We have picked our absolute favourites from their current collection.

For A Day At The Beach

Heading to the beach to escape the summer heat? We completely understand, which is why we’ve picked out the perfect ensemble that will help you stand out in those Instagram worthy group pictures. With an eye-catching print, we reckon it’s enough to get heads turning your way.

Don’t forget accessories {be it a stylish bag or a nice neck-piece}, just to keep things minimal and pretty looking.

For A Casual Date

He’s made the reservation and got the present {hopefully}. You’ve decided what your look is going to be; all you need now is the perfect dress to pull it all together. This flowery print from Cover Story ensures that your date will not be able to take his eyes off you.

For A Brunch

We often find ourselves shopping for regular or cookie-cutter styles, but it’s time to say goodbye to the tried-and-tested clothing, because Cover Story curates even the basic with an interesting twist. Take for instance this denim skirt and top, which prove that rich fabrics and flattering silhouettes are key elements for versatile pieces. And, of course, the easiest way to win brownie points for your style statement, we promise.

For A Night Out

The versatility of the maxi dress is unquestionable. Whether it’s date night, lunch with ladies or regular work hours, this piece of apparel will be the answer to all your “what do I wear?” questions. We recommend this one for all your celebrations. Pair it with heels and a chunky necklace to complete your look.

Which style{s} are you adding to your wardrobe?

 