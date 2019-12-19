OMG! Cover Story Is Launching A Special Collection With Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion lovers rejoice, because the Indian brand Cover Story is collaborating with Karl Lagerfeld to bring us all a collection of ready-to-wear women's wear and accessories in October this year.

We all know about the aesthetic charm that Cover Story as a brand has to offer - elegant, minimal, and full of classic pieces like nude jumpsuits/trousers, floral skirts and tops with crisp, clean silhouettes. Although Karl Lagerfeld, and Cover Story surely have the sophisticated silhouettes in common, the former is actually known for its edgy, rock-chic and honestly.. very Parisian aesthetic.

From their day-wear collection, you can expect key looks in black and white, with highlights of red. You'll see snow-leopard mono-prints and bold hound's tooth designs, along with pretty fabrics like boucle. Pieces that you should look forward to are their oversized as well as peplumed white shirts, and poplin shirt-dresses. Other than this, we're excited about the evening collection which celebrates the glamour of Paris by night. This collection will have pieces with sequins and bodycon silhouettes, tux detailing, chains and studs, the entire collection pays a fashionable tribute to rock-chic.

It'll be interesting to see this iconic German designer's work in collaboration with Cover Story. We're stoked and cannot wait to see the outcome. F/W collection will be available at Cover Story’s exclusive brand outlets in Mumbai and Delhi. Later, it will be showcased at special pop-up shops in New Delhi at Select City Walk and DLF Promenade for six months, beginning in October 2019.