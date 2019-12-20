Stay Near CP Or East Delhi? Call This Home Baker For Brownies & Customised Cakes

Rewati is a media professional who divides her time between two things she loves the most – writing and baking. Initially, we reckon, she turned to her oven to envelope herself with the sweet cookie smell after a long, exhausting day. But now, it takes up a lot of her long afternoons as orders pour in and she prepares everything from scratch.

We love that there’s something for us who love the frills and frosting to those who belong to the no-butter-no-flour school of thought.

Recently, we sampled a few things off the menu and are happy to report that the wholewheat almond cookie is such a sweet reminder of the roasted atta halwa but in a newer, crunchier format. We think it goes amazingly well with a glass of plain, cold milk. Or, if you aren’t much of a flour child, go straight for the ragi dark chocolate filled cookies – they are big, indulgent and the rough ragi texture pairs beautifully with a molten, gooey centre.

The lemon cake was the right amount of tart and mushy for anyone who prefers fruity over chocolately. But what really takes the cake are the coffee brownies. They’re so good, it’d be difficult to describe them in words.