CP's Very Own Cha Bar Is Now In Gurgaon & It's Already Bustling

CP's very own Cha Bar has expanded to Two Horizon Center in Gurgaon. The new outlet located in the office building in DLF Horizon Center is Gurgaon's first Cha Bar outlet. The outlet has Cha Bar's signature style and good quality food and beverages. Non-vegetarians should try the non-veg platter that consists of keema samosa, chicken popia rolls, and fried chicken. Vegetarians have good options to choose from as well, like the spiced mint chutney and cottage cheese sandwich, the classic margherita pizza, and a selection of pasta. Cha Bar also has a good selection of iced teas with various flavours like raspberry and blackcurrant. In the hot beverages, the top picks would be the masala tea, ginger tea, hot chocolate, and if you want something without milk then, of course, the green tea is always an option.