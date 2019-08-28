Peri-peri chicken with a heap of rice and French fries on the side at Social, Nehru Place. Not the greatest but, I can most definitely vouch for the peri-peri sauce that is lathered beautifully on top of these two well-cooked chicken pieces. Accompany this with a glass of beer and you’re set. Would highly recommend people to drop by social at Nehru Place!
Craving A Wholesome Chicken?
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Softer chicken
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
