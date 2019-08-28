Craving A Wholesome Chicken?

Bars

Nehru Place Social

Nehru Place, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Epicuria Food Mall, Upper Ground Floor, R-1, Astha Kunj Road, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Peri-peri chicken with a heap of rice and French fries on the side at Social, Nehru Place. Not the greatest but, I can most definitely vouch for the peri-peri sauce that is lathered beautifully on top of these two well-cooked chicken pieces. Accompany this with a glass of beer and you’re set. Would highly recommend people to drop by social at Nehru Place!

What Could Be Better?

Softer chicken

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

