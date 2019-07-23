This Cute Little Cakery Has Got The Perfect Ambience For All Your Romantic Dates

Sweet Obsession

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

South Point Mall, 3rd Floor, Shop 309, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Sweet Obsession has an elegant vibe to it. Stunning crockery and decor! Definitely, a pretty place for a date. The Coffee and the Nutella cake are to die for. The surprise element of the place is a cute little electric fireplace! It is just the perfect place to visit on a rainy day.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

