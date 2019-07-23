Sweet Obsession has an elegant vibe to it. Stunning crockery and decor! Definitely, a pretty place for a date. The Coffee and the Nutella cake are to die for. The surprise element of the place is a cute little electric fireplace! It is just the perfect place to visit on a rainy day.
This Cute Little Cakery Has Got The Perfect Ambience For All Your Romantic Dates
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54
₹500 - ₹1,000
Bae, Family
