Naturals has a range of some delicious flavours that are not easily available at other ice cream parlours. They have flavours with fruits and dry fruits. My personal favourites are Choco Fruit & Nut ice cream and Malai Khurma.
Go Natural All The Way: This Ice Cream Parlour Offers A Variety Of Flavours
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Family, Big Group, and Kids.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash
