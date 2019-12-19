Go Natural All The Way: This Ice Cream Parlour Offers A Variety Of Flavours

Dessert Parlours

Natural Ice Cream

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

L-8, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Naturals has a range of some delicious flavours that are not easily available at other ice cream parlours. They have flavours with fruits and dry fruits. My personal favourites are Choco Fruit & Nut ice cream and Malai Khurma.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, and Kids.

Other Outlets

Natural Ice Cream

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.3

G-1, Ground Floor, Opp. Aurobindo Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Natural Ice Cream

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
4.6

Ground Floor, JMD Kohinoor Mall, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Natural Ice Cream

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.5

J-2/10, BK Dutt Market, Near HDFC Bank, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

