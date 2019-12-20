Craving For Frozen Yogurt? Head Over To Cocoberry

I have always been a fan of frozen yoghurts and Cocoberry has become my go-to place for a while now. This outlet is located in the Model Town market and has always maintained its quality. A perfect place for a quick hangout with friends and family. It offers multiple frozen yoghurt flavours like strawberry, blueberry, berry-blast, green apple, mango, chocolate and so much more. I have been a fan of berry blast. You can get a plain frozen yoghurt or a one with toppings. You can choose to select toppings depending on the size you take. The variety of toppings is crazy. You have such a hard time selecting what to add. Oreo, gems, choco sprinkles, choco, jelly, raspberry to name a few. You can also get some great smoothies So do head to this place for a post-meal sweet craving!