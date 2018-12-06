Drop By Oh So Stoned To Satiate All Those Dessert Cravings

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Oh So Stoned!

Gurugram, Haryana
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Oh So Stoned! is a dessert parlour that offers a variety of sweet treats. They have various outlets in the city. I recently visited their outlet in DLF Cyber City in Gurgaon and fell in love with the collection. I tried a few flavours of ice cream and loved them all. I have also tried their waffles, and they were delicious. Plus, the portion sizes are huge.

What Could Be Better?

They should improve their service time.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

Other Outlets

Oh So Stoned

Sector 18, Noida
4.1

DLF Mall Of India, 4th Floor, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default
Dessert Parlours

Oh So Stoned!

Gurugram, Haryana
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Oh So Stoned

Sector 18, Noida
4.1

DLF Mall Of India, 4th Floor, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default