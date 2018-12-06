Oh So Stoned! is a dessert parlour that offers a variety of sweet treats. They have various outlets in the city. I recently visited their outlet in DLF Cyber City in Gurgaon and fell in love with the collection. I tried a few flavours of ice cream and loved them all. I have also tried their waffles, and they were delicious. Plus, the portion sizes are huge.
Drop By Oh So Stoned To Satiate All Those Dessert Cravings
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They should improve their service time.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.
