Gorge On Some Mughlai & Bengali Delicacies From This Delivery Kitchen Now!

This place is in C.R.Park and is famous because of its name. There is a famous restaurant in Kolkata named Aminia and it is always crowded because of the quality of the dishes that are served. Yesterday, I ordered from this place some amazing lip-smacking dishes. I had ordered - Chicken handi - Chicken biryani - Butter naan - Chicken malai tikka and - Phirni. I must say that it was a delight. The Chicken handi was scrumptious and it was prepared well. I enjoyed this with my Chicken biryani which had one potato, 1 egg and a chicken piece. Loved the combo. The biryani was similar to what I had it in Aminia, Kolkata. Memories relived with this biryani. Phirni was good and loved my dessert a lot. My experience was like a cherishing memory of my stay in Kolkata.