Being a dessert fanatic, I was tempted to try this place. InstaFreeze offers a wide range of flavours - ranging from mango, blueberry, Oreo and Nutella to kulfi, paan and waffles. My top picks - Oreo ice cream rolls and Coffee ice cream rolls.
Check Out InstaFreeze For Delicious Ice Cream Rolls
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
The fruit ice cream rolls like mango blueberry rolls are very sweet.
Also On InstaFreeze
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Comments (0)