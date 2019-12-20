Check Out InstaFreeze For Delicious Ice Cream Rolls

Dessert Parlours

InstaFreeze

Lajpat Nagar - 4, New Delhi
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-28, Amar Colony Market, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Being a dessert fanatic, I was tempted to try this place. InstaFreeze offers a wide range of flavours - ranging from mango, blueberry, Oreo and Nutella to kulfi, paan and waffles. My top picks - Oreo ice cream rolls and Coffee ice cream rolls.

What Could Be Better?

The fruit ice cream rolls like mango blueberry rolls are very sweet.

