Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

Theobroma

Sector 32, Noida
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Logix City Centre Mall, Ground Floor, Sector 32, Noida

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Theobroma is a small cute cupcake shop which cannot be missed by anyone who loves chocolates and cakes. The desserts were so beautiful and out of my mind. The red velvet cake was just OMG, the best thing I could have had. It was all about the cheese frosting all over the cupcake. Lemon Swiss Roll: This beautiful dessert soo mesmerizing that I couldn't stop myself from having it. It just some spongy roll with a hint of the lemon base in it which was giving it a good touch. Overall, it was a good experience. You guys should definitely try this out.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹5,00

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

Other Outlets

Theobroma

Sector 28, Gurgaon
4.3

Cyber Hub, K-1A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Theobroma

Sector 18, Noida

DLF Mall Of India, 2K-8, 1st Floor, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default

Theobroma

Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Shop 2, Opp. IIT Delhi, SDA, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

Theobroma

Defence Colony, New Delhi
4.4

Plot 10, Ground Floor, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Theobroma

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.3

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, F-62, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default
Bakeries

Theobroma

Sector 32, Noida
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Logix City Centre Mall, Ground Floor, Sector 32, Noida

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Theobroma

Sector 28, Gurgaon
4.3

Cyber Hub, K-1A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Theobroma

Sector 18, Noida

DLF Mall Of India, 2K-8, 1st Floor, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default

Theobroma

Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Shop 2, Opp. IIT Delhi, SDA, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

Theobroma

Defence Colony, New Delhi
4.4

Plot 10, Ground Floor, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Theobroma

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.3

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, F-62, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default