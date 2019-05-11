Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma

Theobroma is a small cute cupcake shop which cannot be missed by anyone who loves chocolates and cakes. The desserts were so beautiful and out of my mind. The red velvet cake was just OMG, the best thing I could have had. It was all about the cheese frosting all over the cupcake. Lemon Swiss Roll: This beautiful dessert soo mesmerizing that I couldn't stop myself from having it. It just some spongy roll with a hint of the lemon base in it which was giving it a good touch. Overall, it was a good experience. You guys should definitely try this out.