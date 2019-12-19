Craving For Desi Non-Vegetarian Starters? Head To This Place In West Delhi

This eatery owned by a Sikh family is located in a corner in Kirti Nagar Furniture serves a great range of Punjabi starters. Their Tandoori chicken is indeed the best Tandoori chicken of Delhi. What makes this dish special is their robust, spicy and delicious marination and it's a cooking process which penetrates till the bones. One also must not miss their fish tikka which is a winter special, the soft and succulent mutton tikka and the kebab rolls. So all the desi, Punjabi food lovers, do visit this place and be assured that your taste buds will be fully pampered.