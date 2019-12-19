This eatery owned by a Sikh family is located in a corner in Kirti Nagar Furniture serves a great range of Punjabi starters. Their Tandoori chicken is indeed the best Tandoori chicken of Delhi. What makes this dish special is their robust, spicy and delicious marination and it's a cooking process which penetrates till the bones. One also must not miss their fish tikka which is a winter special, the soft and succulent mutton tikka and the kebab rolls. So all the desi, Punjabi food lovers, do visit this place and be assured that your taste buds will be fully pampered.
Craving For Desi Non-Vegetarian Starters? Head To This Place In West Delhi
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Nearest Metro Station: KIRTI NAGAR
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It's a roadside eatery and a very economical one, so there is no sitting area and the food served is either take away or served on the standing tables placed outside the open kitchen. The food menu has nothing for the vegetarians . It's strictly for the hardcore non-vegetarian foodies.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Nearest Metro Station: KIRTI NAGAR
Comments (0)