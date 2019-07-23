I went to Open Tap, an awesome place on a rainy afternoon. Was craving for Indian food and this place did not disappoint. The Tandoori chicken was tender and literally melted in our mouth. The Paneer lababdar platter was also good. I also had the frozen margarita and ginger mojito which were well made and damn refreshing! A good place to go to on a rainy afternoon for a catch up with friends.
Amazing Tandoori Chicken & Paneer Platter, Drop By Open Tap Right Away!
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Open Tap
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)