Amazing Tandoori Chicken & Paneer Platter, Drop By Open Tap Right Away!

Pubs

Open Tap

Gurugram, Haryana
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Vatika Business Park, Sohna Road, Sector 49, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

I went to Open Tap, an awesome place on a rainy afternoon. Was craving for Indian food and this place did not disappoint. The Tandoori chicken was tender and literally melted in our mouth. The Paneer lababdar platter was also good. I also had the frozen margarita and ginger mojito which were well made and damn refreshing! A good place to go to on a rainy afternoon for a catch up with friends.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

