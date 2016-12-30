Situated in a tiny lane that connects Green Park metro station to Hauz Khas Market, Cravity is a pretty-as-a-picture cafe with free Wi-Fi, fresh breads, aromatic coffee and some quality French pastry to dig into.
We Found A Pretty New Cafe To Work From & It's Dessert Heaven
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Shortcut
Bread Time Story
Cravity is pretty small and has an open kitchen which you can see as soon as you enter, and as a result, you’re sometimes hit by a whiff of freshly baked bread {if your visit is timed with when the magic happens}.
You can try their bread in the form of sandwiches, croissants {the chocolate one is ace} or take a loaf of multi-grain bread home for tomorrow’s brekkie.
Brownie Points
Their dessert display is small, but impressive. Adhering to a very French style of patisserie, they’ve got a chocolate raspberry concoction in the form of a pair of lips called Tender Kiss, an extremely yummy brownie topped with salted caramel and butter, and several baby macarons in flavours such as fig and salted butter.
If you’re an ardent chocolate person, stick to the Prince Of Chocolate or the Cravity Decadence.
So, We're Saying...
It’s a very pretty space – ideal for long hours with your laptop with some dessert sitting by your side.
