Cravity Cafe: An Adorable Cafe With A Pink Door & Fab Food!

What's your Craving is the big bold line which welcomes you as soon as you step in this cute cafe, Cravity with a pink door. Small but big enough to accommodate a group of friends wanting to catch up over coffee or desserts or dishes catering to different palates. The relaxed vibe makes you want to come back alone to sip on the thick but yummy hot chocolate with a book in hand or just try something from the diverse menu. One can select from a variety of sinful cakes, brownies freshly baked bread or croissants. It's a good stopover when visiting the neighbourhood or looking for a bite flavourful but not so elaborate. Portions are good for one person.