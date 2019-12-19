Crazy 90’S Bollywood Music, Chaat & Tempting Dishes-This Is A Complete Package

United Coffee House Rewind is a great place for people who Want to listen to excellent Mohd. Rafi’s music while sipping some great cocktails and eating some awesome food. This is the place to go. Do try their bruschetta- sundried tomato pesto & arugula on one and roast peppers and feta on another were the best. The portion of their signature dishes is sufficient for one. You can’t miss grilled River Sole with herbed lemon butter sauce ( is served with fries and veggies) and A’la Kiev ( never had such delicious veg dish before and is served with grilled veggies and melting mashed potatoes ) And since you are in United Coffe House Rewind (UHGR) you need to try their coffee - Arabica Columbia Superfine is what I tried and I am glad I did. A must place to go.