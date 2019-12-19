Tucked away in a corner of Dwarka’s Sector 11 DDA Market, Crazy Forks comes across as your generic neighbourhood Chinese joint, but the fare they whip up has Dwarka residents raving.
Bookmark Crazy Forks For Speedy Chinese Food Delivery In Dwarka
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 11
Shortcut
Chow Down
Basil Thai Fried Rice, Fried Thai Chicken
Sip On
Water; they don’t really offer anything stellar
What’s On The Menu?
Soup, dim sums {they even have prawn and tofu}, the usual suspects like spring rolls, soups, rice and noodles, Thai infusions, and some truly unexpected ingredients like water chestnuts, gin, lotus stem and cherries. They also have some preset combos if you’re hungry and don’t feel like reading through all five pages of their food menu.
Come On Over
They do have a small little area with chairs and tables, but it’s all a little bland and uninspiring, so if you really want to enjoy the food, we suggest you order takeaway or order the food home. From what we hear, they never take more than 30 minutes to deliver.
