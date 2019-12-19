Crazy Noodles for Quick Chinese & Tumbling Glasses

To begin with, can choose from a bunch of soups and salads. Keep in mind that the soup portions are pretty large, and if you want to save room for the food, it might be a good idea to split one into two and share. Follow this up with some dim sums and the Butter Pepper Shrimp/Chicken/Paneer. If you want to keep it simple, get the Sweet Chilli Chicken/Paneer.

For mains, they’ve got a pretty impressive variety comprising the regular garlic gravies, Chopsuey, Thai curries, noodle bowls and a Crazy Ramen bowl. We wouldn’t say the food here is exceptional, but for spicy Chinese food at reasonable choices, it’s a restaurant that doesn’t disappoint.

Crazy Noodles doesn’t serve alcohol {deal breaker?} but has a pretty good variety of mocktails, most of them Sprite-based fruity concoctions. We’re partial to the Cinnamon Sparkle {Sprite + cinnamon + lime} and the Green Hornet {cucumber + mint + lime = Sprite}.