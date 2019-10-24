Delicious Platters, Shakes & Desserts, Visit This Cafe In GTB Nagar

Located in GTB Nagar, Shake Eat Up is a cafe that has made a well-deserved name for itself for the variety it offers along with the state-of-the-art presentation. A restaurant with a "hatke" and wide enough menu to make your visit repeatedly. To top it all, the style doesn't overshadow the substance. Everything you order is a work of art, anything new you see and want to order is gonna be worth it, yes that's the level of trust that they've made. The platters are filled and have a wide range of variety, one is ample to fill up 2 or might be 3 people. They have a Cheese-Well Sandwich, which satisfies its name and is filled and topped with cheese, and the same goes for Cheese Bomb burger, rather a look is enough to satisfy cheese enthusiasts. Now regarding shakes, well if you want to have, not exaggerating, freak shakes, just head over to the mentioned place, statutory warning, they're itself filling. Coming to desserts, well just sit back and order the Chocolate Chaat, that's exactly what heaven tastes like. If you're not that much into chocolate, then Waffle Bomb is enough to satisfy your sweet tooth.