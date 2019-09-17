The activated charcoal ice cream is the highlight of Creme Borne. Also, you can add on as many sprinkles as you wish. The decor is amazing and the ice creams are worth giving a try. Prices are also fair as compared to other parlours. If you are an ice cream lover you should definitely go there.
You've Gotta Try Charcoal Ice Cream At This Dessert Parlour!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The shakes could be much better!
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family
