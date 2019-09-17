You've Gotta Try Charcoal Ice Cream At This Dessert Parlour!

Dessert Parlours

Creme Borne

Connaught Place, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

57, Municipal Market, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The activated charcoal ice cream is the highlight of Creme Borne. Also, you can add on as many sprinkles as you wish. The decor is amazing and the ice creams are worth giving a try. Prices are also fair as compared to other parlours. If you are an ice cream lover you should definitely go there.

What Could Be Better?

The shakes could be much better!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

